Alyssa Milano: ‘Police Exist to Uphold White Supremacy’

Hollywood left-wing activist Alyssa Milano is attacking U.S. law enforcement, claiming that police exist “to uphold white supremacy” despite the fact that white people account for more fatal police shootings than any other race.

The former Charmed star tweeted her baseless claim Thursday, adding that police are “empowered by laws and the courts to inject themselves into Black life for any reason.”

260 police killings have taken place in just the first three and a half months of 2021. Police exist to uphold white supremacy and have been empowered by laws and the courts to inject themselves into Black life for any reason, no matter how minor, even a dangling air freshener. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 15, 2021

Police shot and killed 1,021 people in 2020 — with blacks accounting for 23 percent of those deaths. That percentage has held steady since at least 2017. White people accounted for 44 percent of police shooting deaths last year, more than any other racial group.

Milano’s smear against law enforcement is the latest left-wing Hollywood insult directed at police this week. On Wednesday, comedian Chelsea Handler asked if police officers in America are being given “some extra incentive for every person of color they kill or permanently paralyze?”

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also smeared law enforcement, saying they are all fruit from a “rotten tree.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted that governments should do more than just “defund the police.” He suggested politicians should “de-fascist the police” and “de-police the police.”

De-Police the Police. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 12, 2021

Hollywood’s anti-police smears follow the death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, and the trial of Derek Chauvin over the death last year of George Floyd.

On Thursday, Milano also tweeted about the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago. Police authorities released video of the incident as city officials brace for potential riots.

Video Shows A 13-Year-Old Boy, Adam Toledo, Had His Hands Up When A Police Officer Fatally Shot Him https://t.co/H3wVHrk2TL #BLM #SayHisName — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 15, 2021

