Hugh Jackman ‘Applauds’ People ‘Speaking Out’ Against Producer Scott Rudin

Actor Hugh Jackman has joined members of the entertainment industry who are speaking out about the allegations of abuse leveled against Hollywood producer Scott Rudin.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” Jackman wrote, in an all-caps statement posted to Twitter by New York Times theater reporter Michael Paulson.

“It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth,” Jackman added. “This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but all across workforce [sic].”

“The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from The Music Man,” he continued.

Jackman, who is set to star in the upcoming revival of The Music Man, went on to say, “I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community.”

“We are currently rebuilding The Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe but ensures that everyone is seen, heard, and valued,” he added. “This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

Earlier this month, the Hollywood Reporter published an exposé detailing numerous claims of workplace bullying, which included allegations that Rudin had berated staff; threw glass bowls, staples, and baked potatoes at them; and sent an assistant to the emergency room after slamming a computer monitor on his hand.

The producer finally broke his silence over the weekend to say he is “profoundly sorry” and will step back from his theater work. In a followup statement, Rudin added that he would step back from his film and streaming work.

After that, it was reported that the indie studio A24 is severing ties with the Oscar-winning producer of No Country for Old Men and The Social Network. Rudin will now no longer be involved with five films set at the studio.

