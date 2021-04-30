Video: FOX’s ‘Family Guy’ Debuts COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

The animated FOX comedy series Family Guy is encouraging viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new video in which Stewie Griffin tells his mother, Lois Griffin, to “get the vaccine.”

“Mom, mom, mom, mommy, mommy, mommy, mama, mama, mama, ma, ma, ma, ma, mom, mom, mom, mom, mommy, mommy, mama, mama, mama,” Stewie says, reviving an iconic bit, vexing his mother, who ignores him while seemingly trying to relax.

Eventually, Lois gives up on giving Stewie the silent treatment, and asks, “What?!” at which point, her young son responds, “Get the vaccine,” before running out of the room.

Watch Below:

In the original version of the scene, Stewie responds with, “Hi,” before running away.

Now, the modified scene featuring the vaccination PSA will air during the end credits of Sunday’s episode of Family Guy, according to a report by Deadline.

Last year, Family Guy imagined President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and Vice President Mike Pence hanging themselves in prison in an episode that aired just after the November 2020 presidential election.

Last summer, actor Mike Henry, who is white, announced he would be stepping down from his role as the black character Cleveland Brown on Family Guy, stating that while it was “an honor” to voice the animated character, he believes that “persons of color should play characters of color.”

