Rapper OTF DThang Fatally Shot Outside of Illinois Strip Club

Rapper Lil Durk’s brother and fellow rapper OTF DThang was shot to death outside a strip club in Harvey, Illinois, on Sunday. A police officer was also wounded in a separate shooting.

Rapper Dontay Banks Jr. — also known as OTF DThang — was fatally shot just after 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, outside Club O, a strip club in Harvey, roughly 20 miles south of downtown Chicago, Illinois, according to a report by WGN9.

Police said the 32-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene. An autopsy on OTF DThang is expected to be performed.

Just before the shooting that killed OTF DThang, a Harvey police officer saw a patron with a gun, which was followed by an altercation resulting in Officer Muhamed sustaining a gunshot wound from an unidentified suspect, the report added.

The officer was treated by doctors and later released from a hospital in good condition.

After that shooting, police responded to yet another shooting in Harvey, which resulted in the death of a 39-year-old victim, Sinica Price, who was pronounced dead at South Suburban Hospital. Police believe that the shooting may have been in retaliation.

Authorities are still investigating, and no one connected to any of the shootings is in custody.

Rapper Durk Derrick Banks — also known as Lil Durk — has yet to comment on his brother’s death.

Another fellow rapper, 6ix9ine, reacted to OTF DThang’s death, writing, “[Lil Durk] tell the truth about yo Gang man they really dyin,” according to a report by Complex.

6ix9ine reacts to the death of Lil Durk’s brother: pic.twitter.com/XXuyWFUZNp — WickedViral (@WickedViralTV) June 6, 2021

