Harrison Ford Injures Shoulder During ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Fight Scene

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder during a fight scene on the set of Disney’s Lucasfilm action thriller Indiana Jones 5.

While the extent of Ford’s shoulder injury is not immediately known, director James Mangold plans to continue shooting the film around the actor while he is being treated for his injury, according to a report by Deadline.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Disney said in a statement. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Production for Indiana Jones 5 began earlier this month at Pinewood Studios near London, and other U.K. locations. The release date for the film set to be July 29, 2022.

Ford will star alongside actors Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

This is not the actor’s first injury while on set for a film.

In 2014, Ford suffered a leg injury after being struck by a hydraulic door on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship while reprising Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens at Pinewood Studios. He was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

