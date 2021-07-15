Actress Megan Fox Slams ‘Midevil, Burn-a-Witch-at-the-Stake’ Cancel Culture over her Trump Comment

Actress Megan Fox slammed the “uneducated, medieval, pitchfork carrying, burn-a-witch-at-the-stake” cancel culture mentality after she was attacked for noting that former President Donald Trump was greeted like “a legend” when he walked into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night.

“Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence),” Megan Fox wrote in an Instagram Story, responding to backlash she had received.

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue,” the Transformers star explained. “That was an observable fact. Not my opinion. Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that.”

Fox received backlash after telling guest host Arsenio Hall during her Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that President Trump was greeted like “a legend” by UFC fans when he entered the arena to watch the match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and [Donald] Trump was also in my row,” Fox told Hall. “And I’ve never seen Secret Service in person before. So he had, like, 30 Secret Service with him, and he was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Watch Below:

Megan Fox on sitting next to Trump at the UFC Fight in Vegas this past weekend: “He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.” pic.twitter.com/T5XeEvkxmY — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 14, 2021

President Trump did, in fact, appear to be treated like a legend on Saturday night, as the crowd could be heard chanting “USA” when he walked into the arena.

Watch Below:

The crowd chants USA as Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SArqg6vv4N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021

Fox was not the only celebrity attacked by the woke leftist mob for acknowledging the 45th president’s presence at the UFC match on Saturday.

Actor Mel Gibson appeared to take his acknowledgment further by showing a public display of respect for the former President of the United States.

A viral video apparently shows Gibson saluting President Trump at the UFC match, which triggered the cancel culture cohort.

Watch Below:

Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/QEqa0p2cOn — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 11, 2021

