Disney’s ‘Muppet Babies’ Producer Hopes Cross-Dressing ‘Princess’ Gonzo ‘Inspires Kids’

Producers of Disney’s CGI Muppet Babies series used the pre-school children-targeted program to promote cross-dressing and transgenderism. The episode, titled “Gonzo-rella,” saw Gonzo get his wish to dress up as a princess to the “royal ball” after Piggy tells him boys have to play knights.

“Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt,” Muppet Babies executive producer Tom Warburton told D23.com, which is run by the corporate-owned Disney fan club. Muppet Babies is aimed at children aged 4 to 7.

Warburton continued:

Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt. And it was no big deal. No one cared or questioned it because Gonzo is always 200% Gonzo 347% of the time. But then story editor/co-producer Robyn Brown and her team wanted to take it a step further and do a Cinderella story based on the idea. And it was just SO wonderfully Gonzo. We hope he inspires kids watching to be 347% of themselves in their own way, too.

The episode, which aired last month, was quickly applauded by advocates of the transgender ideology. The ideology demands the federal government enforce the sex-change claims of children and adults on all Americans who recognize the biological basis of male-of-female sex.

Gonzo is a sexless puppet in a TV show but he’s always been recognized and referred to as male because of his male character and actions. Producers wanted to explore a storyline in which the Gonzo character chooses to wear a dress to the “royal ball.”

Not so long ago, that action would have been seen as silly and harmless, for example, when worn by soldiers or sailer in skits. In the episode, the “Fairy RatFather” (Rizzo) turns Gonzo into a princess and gives him a secret identity. Gonzo was applauded by the other characters in the episode for acting as a female:

Ms. Piggy: We met the most amazing princess, but they ran away and all they left behind was this [shows a shoe].

And Gonzo also declares he was a princess:

Gonzo: Everyone, there’s something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your ball tonight with me. I’m Gonzo-rella.

“I want to be me,” says the male character while wearing a dress.

The female pig character, Piggy, also uses the transgender-style pronoun “they” to refer to the unidentified princess. The use of plural “they” term instead of “he” or “she” pronouns is a stealthy endorsement of the transgender ideology, which claims that men and women can liberate themself from their sex and their male or female pronouns.

The show’s producer, Robyn Brown, touted her transgender transformation of Gonzo as a stereotype-breaking move.

The producers’ endorsement of the transgender ideology did not mention the known risks of claiming transgender status.

The risks include the health risks from drugs, hormones, and surgery, the sexual and social isolation of people who claim to be transgender, and the refusal to recognize the non-transgender sources of teenagers’ distress. Many children are damaged by elite-touted transgender claims, including Jazz Jennings, a boy who had his penis amputated in 2019.

Nor did the show’s producers appear to recognize the public’s deep rejection of the transgender claim, especially of transgender medical interventions in kids.

However, many progressives are inflating their social status in their like-minded communities by touting support for transgenderism. For example, movie actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently claimed to Hollywood that she “watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

Critics of the transgenderism claim the ideology actually reinforces stereotypes. For example, many transgender activists say that girls who prefer typically male activities are really boys who can switch their sex by simply wearing boys’ stereotypical clothing.

In contrast, Americans say that children can play many roles while growing up. But they also argue they have the legal authority, ability, and selfless motives that are vital to helping their children mature into level-headed and intact heterosexual — or gay — adults.

