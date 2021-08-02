Pandemic Over?: Spielberg Attending, Pearl Jam to Play Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard B-Day Bash as Delta Variant Rages

Former President Barack Obama and his celebrity pals are not letting panic from U.S. health officials over the delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus ruin his 60th birthday bash. Despite the Biden White House entertaining the idea of mandates and lockdowns once more, Obama will reportedly celebrate his 60th with Stephen Spielberg as Pearl Jam plays in his honor, Axios reported.

Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney are also reportedly among the gilded guests, according to The Hill — both of whom happened to campaign for Obama before or during his presidency.

Axios reports at least 475 guests are expected to attend the festive affair, including former aides, friends, and family, and a 200-person staff to work the party. The event is expected to take place outdoors at Obama’s 30-acre, $12 million oceanfront home in Martha’s Vineyard.

The litany of elite party guests are set to congregate even though cases in nearby Provincetown, Massachusetts, after the July 4 showed the “continued risk of spread even between vaccinated people,” according to Axios. The post holiday spike reportedly influenced the CDC’s decision to issue indoor masking guidelines, though the agency also used research from India, which was based in part on vaccines that are not approved in the U.S. and reportedly failed peer review.

Obama has a history of hosting lavish birthday bashes surrounded by adoring friends — no matter what circumstances are plaguing the outside world. On his 50th birthday in 2011, he attended a gala celebration in Chicago — it was the Dow’s worst day since the 2008 financial crisis, Breitbart News previously reported.

To attend the soiree, guests are reportedly being asked to get vaccinated if they have not already. They will also be tested for the virus and will be asked to abide by protocols set by a special party “COVID coordinator,” sources told Axios.

“Martha’s Vineyard does not qualify as an area of “substantially-high” risk, which was the target of the CDC recommendations” according to the report, which said it is unclear if guests will be required to mask up.

Notably absent from the illustrious guest list is current President Joe Biden, whose administration told Axios he would be unable to attend.

“While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-sixty club,” a White House spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not express any public health concerns about the large gathering.