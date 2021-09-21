‘Family Guy’ Characters Star in COVID-19 Vaccine PSA

Sept. 21 (UPI) — Seth MacFarlane discussed creating a Family Guy PSA about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and his issues with Fox News while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The comedian played a clip from the PSA on Monday which features Family Guy characters Stewie and Brian talking about the effectiveness of the vaccine and how it can protect your loved ones.

Kimmel said MacFarlane has been very openly critical of Fox News’ coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine. His show, Family Guy airs on Fox and returns to the network for Season 20 Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

“That’s why we did this Family Guy PSA about vaccination because I looked around and I saw everyone else at Fox Corp. doing their part to get good science out there and be responsible with their platforms,” MacFarlane said sarcastically.

“Looking down the barrel of that kind of peer pressure I said, ‘Well, gosh, we got to do something too,” he continued before joking that he could talk for an hour about his issues with Fox News.

Kimmel also asked MacFarlane about an upcoming animated version of Good Times he is creating with Norman Lear that is heading to Netflix.

“There’s no release date for that yet, it’s very early and we’re still in the writing stage,” MacFarlane said about the project before confirming that it will cursing.