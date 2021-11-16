Rittenhouse Trial: Writer for TV’s ‘68 Whiskey’ and Marvel Comics Deletes Call to Burn Down Kenosha

Dylan Park-Pettiford, a writer for the Paramount Network’s cable series 68 Whiskey and Marvel Comics, deleted a social media post on Monday calling for activists to “burn down” Kenosha, Wisconsin, at the conclusion of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

“‘With a verdict near, Governor Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them,'” Park-Pettiford wrote in a Twitter thread, before adding, “Burn that mfer to the ground.”

Marvel comics writer and empathy advocate is inciting terrorism. pic.twitter.com/gTJXcolS79 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 15, 2021

In his Twitter thread, the Marvel Comics contributor also accused Rittenhouse — the 18-year-old who is on trial for murder in Kenosha during Black Lives Matter riots in August 2020 — of “white privilege.”

“White privilege is illegally carrying a weapon to an event with the intent to use it, murdering two people, then getting up on the stand and crying about being the victim. (And of course he’ll be acquitted.),” Park-Pettiford wrote.

“Top-5 most punchable faces I’ve ever seen,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Park-Pettiford then went on to claim, without a shred of evidence, that Judge Bruce Schroeder — who is presiding over the Rittenhouse trial — likely has “white robes in his closet.”

“I would not be surprised in the least if this judge had white robes in his closet too,” he tweeted.

Park-Pettiford also took offense to Judge Schroeder calling out prosecutors during the trial, writing, “The defense attorney doesn’t even have to do anything because the judge is shutting down the prosecutor every chance he gets.”

On Wednesday, Judge Schroeder accused Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger of a “grave constitutional violation” for insinuating before the jury that Rittenhouse exercising his right to remain silent after his arrest indicated some level of guilt.

On Tuesday, Park-Pettiford gloated that Twitter had not taken action against his account after his rant.

Greg: You broke Twitter’s TOS, I’m placing you under citizen’s arrest! Twitter: So about that. pic.twitter.com/XkqAo9QWIc — Dylan Park (@dyllyp) November 16, 2021

Though he is an obscure figure in the entertainment world, Park-Pettiford’s tendency to hot-take on social media also generated headlines earlier this year, when he called detractors of the Disney/Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings “racist incels.”

Last week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) authorized 500 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement in Kenosha ahead of jurors going into deliberations in the Rittenhouse trial.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.