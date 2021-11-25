Gary Sinise Gifts Thanksgiving Meals to Nebraska Veterans: ‘It Means a Lot’

Actor Gary Sinise, who played double-amputee Lt. Dan in Robert Zemeckis’s 1994 film Forrest Gump, donated Thanksgiving meals to veterans at a VA campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sinise ensured 78 veterans living at the Victory Park apartment complex received a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. Veterans ranged from the age of 22-74 and served in several different conflicts and wars.

Though Sinise was not in attendance for the festivities, veterans were grateful for his thoughtful offering, according to Property Manager Samantha Garcia.

“It means a lot that he is recognizing them. They sometimes feel forgotten, especially as they get older,” she said, per the Lincoln Journal Star. “With Gary being active with veterans himself, it means a lot coming from him.”

Emil Jacobson serves in the U.S. Air Force and volunteered to help out in Lincoln on Wednesday, according to NTV.

“I myself am in the service, I just feel like its really important to give back to those who come before us and pay homage and help these guys out,” Jacobson said.

“It’s very important, especially with all of the Holidays coming up we have to make sure everyone knows we are here for each other,” Jacobsen added.

Hy-Vee catered the meals which were served to the veterans by Gold Star Mothers and Blue Star Mothers.

“It’s so important to remember that these people are here and remember what they’ve done for us,” Garcia said, per the Lincoln Journal Star.

Sinise also donated meals to veterans who reside at a VA in Omaha, NTV reports.

The Apollo 13 star has a long history of assisting veterans. His nonprofit, The Gary Sinise Foundation, recently provided a marine, who was severely wounded in Afghanistan, with a smart home, Breitbart News reported.

“At the Gary Sinise Foundation, we serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need,” the foundation’s mission statement reads. “We do this by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.”