‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Third Woman

A third woman has come forward to accuse Hollywood star Chris Noth of sexual assault, claiming the Sex and the City actor digitally penetrated her at a New York restaurant in 2010.

Like the two previous accusers, the new accuser is making her allegations anonymously, using the alias “Ava” to spill the beans to The Daily Beast.

“Ava,” who is now a 30-year-old executive in the tech industry, alleges she first encountered Noth when she was working at the New York restaurant Da Marino as a hostess and lounge singer. “They were looking for a pretty hostess that could draw people to the restaurant and double as entertainment on nights where they had a pianist play Broadway show-tunes,” she told the Daily Beast.

The night of the assault, she claims, Noth was intoxicated when he passed by the restaurant and asked the boss to sing with her. They later talked in a booth while he allegedly pulled her into his lap and groped her repeatedly.

“Ava” alleges at 1 a.m., she went to her manager’s office to pick up her coat and her paycheck when the lights were turned off and Noth entered the room.

She alleges he pressed his body against her and kissed and groped her repeatedly. At one point, Noth allegedly pressed her body against a desk and digitally penetrated her until he discovered she was on her period, at which point he continued to grope her as she pushed him away.

“He wasn’t hearing, ‘no,’ but he heard me when I said, ‘not here’ and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else,” she claims.

“Ava” said she persuaded Noth that she would meet him at a different location, but she did never returned his text messages and the rendez-vous didn’t take place.

A spokesperson for Noth has denied the new accusations. “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” the representative told HuffPost.

Earlier this week, two anonymous women alleged Noth sexually assaulted them on separate occasions in in 2005 and 2014, with one of the women claiming the actor raped her. The actor has also denied those accusations, saying the encounters were consensual.

The three allegations come as Chris Noth recently reprised his Sex and the City role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. The actor also has a major role in the CBS drama series The Equalizer.

