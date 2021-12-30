Singer Katharine McPhee Scolds ‘Overly Sensitive’ Instagram Users Outraged over David Foster Praising Her Post-Baby Body

Singer Katharine McPhee scolded “overly sensitive” Instagram users who took offense to her husband David Foster praising her post-baby body, proclaiming, “I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now,” and “we are not sorry.”

David Foster, who welcomed a baby boy with McPhee in February, fell under attack after sharing a bikini-clad photo of his wife on Instagram that showed off her flat stomach, captioning the photo, “What baby!”

Instagram users reacted to Foster’s photo by attacking him, accusing the music super-producer of making other women feel bad, suggesting that other women cannot get their post-baby bodies to look like that unless they are rich.

“Postpartum women who don’t have access to a nanny so they can exercise, all the dietician guidance and personal training known to mankind shouldn’t have this as a goal,” one outraged Instagram user wrote. “She’s stunning but would be no matter what her postpartum body looked like. Let’s stop perpetuating this as a goal.”

“This is so cringe for so many reasons,” another commented.

“Wow.. a millionaire’s wife under 40 with a personal trainer, personal chef, a nanny and access to the best plastic surgery got rid of her baby body just like that.. praise Jesus, a miracle,” another quipped.

Other commenters claimed Foster shouldn’t have praised his wife’s body, because she has previously struggled with an eating disorder.

McPhee reacted to the negative comments, stating, “I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” adding, “I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now.”

“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol — I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” McPhee wrote.

“And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30,” she added. “I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”

McPhee went on to say that people should have been happy to see that her husband “thinks his wife is hot,” and shared her frustration with “this overly sensitive society right now.”

