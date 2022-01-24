US Army Mocked for Using Lana Del Rey Quote to Recruit: ‘Please God, Don’t Let China See This Tweet,’ Delete This S**t’

The U.S. Army is getting mercilessly mocked on Twitter for using a quote by pop singer Lana Del Rey as a means for recruitment. “We’re gonna lose a major war,” one user said. “Please God, don’t let China see this tweet,” said another.

“‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey,” the U.S. Army tweeted on Saturday, along with an image of a female soldier crawling under barbed wire, through the dirt.

"Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever." -Lana Del Rey 📸 by Markus Rauchenberger#SoldierSaturday pic.twitter.com/57Aa4TnT2R — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 22, 2022

The public reacted by taking to Twitter, where they had a field day mocking the U.S. Army.

Please God, don’t let China see this tweet https://t.co/1jDAYwGc9M — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 23, 2022

I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy https://t.co/10g5rdEjTZ — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) January 23, 2022

Others noted that the quote doesn’t appear to make sense when referring to the U.S. military.

“You are the army, failing literally means failing forever,” one Twitter user noted.

“Um I’m not sure that’s how it works in war,” another tweeted.

“When you fail at combat it kinda is forever,” another pointed out.

Our Army is doomed if a Lana Del Rey lyric is supposed to bring in recruits. https://t.co/5DiYyBMtqL — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 24, 2022

George Patton then, Lana Del Rey now. We’re going to get our ass kicked. https://t.co/6mUGb3KfnJ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 23, 2022

“There’s still time take this down,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Why are you quoting Lana Del Ray and not Julius Caesar or George Washington?” another inquired.

“delete this shit right now,” another demanded.

“Is this how we announce we’ve surrendered to Russia?” one Twitter user asked.

The US Army is now posting Lana Del Ray quotes. This is why Putin thinks we’re a joke. — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) January 24, 2022

China inspires its soldiers with Sun Tzu. America looks to millennial singer Lana Del Ray, who inspires bravery & tenacity with songs such as “Video Games" and “Queen of the Gas Station.” https://t.co/BFVa6UUI1O — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) January 23, 2022

We’re gonna lose a major war. https://t.co/hK3ykE6NdS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 23, 2022

Putin is fuckin terrified rn https://t.co/ulH089txtL — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) January 24, 2022

"be young. be dope. be proud. like an american" – lana del rey https://t.co/rdAwu1vjPE — (@grantrindner) January 23, 2022

WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/d9PQbwfyMv — Mikki Halpin (@mikkipedia) January 23, 2022

You couldn’t think of ANYone else to quote — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 23, 2022

Our enemies laugh at us. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 23, 2022

