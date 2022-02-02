Marvel Stars Simu Liu, David Dastmalchian Lament ‘Irresponsible’ COVID ‘Opinions’ After Evangeline Lilly Defies Mandates

Marvel actors Simu Liu and David Dastmalchian both took a swipe at Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly on the heels of her comments against coronavirus vax mandates last week.

The star of ABC’s Lost — and more recently Marvel’s Ant-Man films — told her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Jan. 27 that she attended the anti-mandate rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 23 to voice her opposition to forced vaccinations.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will,” she wrote in her post. “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

“I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today,” she added.

Lilly’s stance, though, did not sit well with David Dastmalchian, who portrayed Kurt in the Ant-Man films, e-online noted.

Immediately after Lilly’s Instagram post, Dastmalchian tweeted, “It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things,” though he didn’t mention Lilly directly.

It’s so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things. 😞 — David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) January 28, 2022

Simu Liu, who starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, also jumped to Twitter to lament people opposing vaccines.

Also without directly mentioning Lilly’s name, Liu tweeted, “I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold.”

I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 28, 2022

Lilly has not publicly replied to either Dastmalchian or Liu.

The Marvel star has raised the ire of the COVID obsessed before. In 2020 Lilly told fans that the panic over the virus was unwarranted.

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with,” the Little Evil actress said that March. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing.”

However, several days later, Lilly apologized for her “insensitivity” for dismissing social distancing.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” she wrote at the end of that March on Instagram. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston