Photos: Models Debut Jockstrap Mask at New York Fashion Week

A model walks the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)
Albert Urso/Getty
Simon Kent

New York Fashion Week has debuted an item that salutes the imperative form must follow function in the age of coronavirus: say hello to the jockstrap mask.

A model wore the distinctive piece of apparel Monday as he sashayed down the runway at the week-long event that finished Wednesday.

The novel creation featuring a breathe-through jockstrap mask came from the Dion Lee Fall/Winter 2022 show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: A model walks the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

Lest anyone think there was only one color available, a second turn was taken with a model wearing a white jockstrap with appropriately match clothing.

A model walks the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Albert Urso/Getty Images)

Women were not left out in the pursuit to match clothing with a desire to shield the wearer from the perils of coronavirus.

Striding the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows Fall/Winter 2022 on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Albert Urso/Getty Images)

This is not the first time fashion leaders have tried to add a personal piece of clothing to their face in the interests of warding off infection.

At the start of the pandemic back in 2020 the DIY coronavirus mask made its first debut out of a gym bag.

TV personality Emerson Collins posted a TikTok demonstrating his no-sew mask.

“I made a Jockstrap Mask Tutorial because I’m ridiculous,” the actor said in a tweet sharing the video.

In the clip, Collins demonstrates a simple, three-step method for securing the protective gear to cover the nose and mouth. He then models a variety of looks using the method, showcasing his varied collection.

“The internet may be out of masks, bandanas and scarves, but it’s not out of jock straps!” the Rent performer croons:

Among the celebrities in the front row at this year’s New York Fashion Week were Uma Thurman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Aimee Lou Wood and Katie Holmes.

The 2022 edition had more in-person shows than 2021’s schedule, when the pandemic forced many fashion houses to offer only virtual shows, AP reports.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.