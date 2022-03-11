Nolte: All the Idiots Who Demanded Justice for Jussie Smollett

I think I speak for all Americans when I say how relieved I am that the man responsible for the Jussie Smollett hate crime is now in jail.

Because we’re human and have all made mistakes, it’s important to be humble when others fall short. There is one exception to that rule: those who don’t care if they make mistakes, those who are happy to make and repeat mistakes if it furthers their political agenda. Of course, I’m talking about leftists, most especially those in the corporate media, politics, and celebrity.

There is no lie these monsters won’t spread to get their way.

Jussie Smollett’s 2019 fairytale about being attacked by white Trump supporters long after midnight in a freezing downtown Chicago, should have immediately invited skepticism for two obvious reasons. The first is that, as we have discovered since the Trayvon Martin Hoax, pretty much every hate crime turns out to be a hoax. Secondly, Smollett’s story was, on its face, risible.

On the flipside, unlike those who ended up being correct, I didn’t dismiss Smollett’s claim out of hand. My mistake was underestimating his guile. Once the video was released of the noose around his neck, I thought, Well, maybe he is telling the truth. Where did that noose come from? Never did I imagine he’d staged the whole thing. If he was lying, I assumed he got drunk, got hit a few times or fell down, and decided to gin up some publicity. Once the noose showed up, that theory flew out the window and I was left wondering…

Hey, shoot me, I was skeptical. Skeptical on both sides.

The assholes named below were not skeptical. The assholes named below were only interested in ginning up the racial animus that keeps them in power through division…

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

The racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is a horrific instance of the surging hostility toward minorities around the country. We must come together to eradicate all forms of bigotry and violence. https://t.co/2accVEJrCG — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2019

Then there are the professional liars in the corporate media: CNN’s Don Lemon, April Ryan, and Brooke Baldwin; the Washington Post’s Eugene Scott and Karen Attiah, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor, Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith, The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill, MSNCB’s Joy Reid.

And let’s not forget the endless list of celebutards: Anthony Anderson, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Nixon…

Here are my favorites…

Disgusted by the ugly prejudice and bigotry behind this violence. Sending love to @JussieSmollett & to anyone that has been hurt by the hatred of those who fear difference. As a society, we continue to fail LGBTQIA+ communities and PoC. pic.twitter.com/FFRPIbhOip — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 30, 2019

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019

I’ve been trying to figure out all day what to say about the racist, homophobic, violence against @JussieSmollett. Not sure I can describe what I’m feeling in a neat & tidy tweet. His trauma deserves more. I’m sad. Living together on the planet shouldn’t be this difficult. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 30, 2019

I am disgusted and horrified to hear of the homophobic and racial attack on Jussie Smollett last night. Unfortunately, these hateful attacks happen way too often. We must call out and hold those accountable. Sending love to you, Jussie. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2019

Sending love & support to @JussieSmollett after this horrific attack. Shame on us if we don't protest & demand #JusticeForJussie! 💔 https://t.co/9M2bIPtfO5 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 30, 2019

OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate! We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019

We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019

NOTHING, however, topped this disgusting display…

Ellen Page's emotional interview with Stephen Colbert is going viral after she scorched the current administration in the wake of Jussie Smollett's hate-fueled attack (Watch the full interview: https://t.co/EN5IjFva6G via @colbertlateshow) pic.twitter.com/ZDHfYf7ZQI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2019

Well, the good news is that although all of this occurred in the Deep Blue and deeply corrupt City of Chicago, everything turned out okay.

It took three years, but that piece of shit Jussie Smollett is in prison today, which is where he belongs, and his career is over. Not only does he continue to stand by his lie — which will only make him an even bigger laughingstock — but he committed that one sin America never forgives: he got fat due to all the stress-eating.

Look at the gut on Juicy, and he’s so broke he couldn’t afford a sport coat he could button over that gut…

NOW – Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for lying to police and staging hate crime.pic.twitter.com/d2vHelSBoz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2022

Bye, Felicia!

