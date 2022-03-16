Disney-Owned Marvel Studios Says Don’t-Groom-Kids Laws ‘Infringe on Basic Human Rights of the LGBTQIA+ Community’

Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, released a statement on Tuesday saying it denounces “ALL” bills banning transgenderism discussions in classroom settings. The missive comes after Disney employees revolted over the company and Chairman Bob Chapek’s initial silence regarding a Florida bill that restricts the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel Studios said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. “Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to the woke mob and announced that the company is pledging $5 million toward LGBTQ groups in response to the Florida bill, which leftists have deemed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Chapek’s move came after the Walt Disney Co. faced the wrath of the Alphabet Mafia and their allies in the media and Hollywood who are furious over the company resisting pressure to condemn the Florida bill.

The bill has already been passed by the state’s House of Representatives and Senate, and is now on its way to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who is expected to sign it into law.

Earlier this month, DeSantis debunked leftist falsehoods on the Florida bill, explaining that the measure simply bans sexual instruction for young schoolchildren, such as kindergarteners.

“It says it bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation,” a reporter says to DeSantis during a recent press event.

“For who? For grades pre-k through three — 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds. The idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says– it’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis explained that if “you actually look at the bill,” it simply reads, “No sexual instruction in grades pre-k through three.”

