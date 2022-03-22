Bill Maher Says Democrats Are Causing ‘Exodus’ from California: ‘There’re Too Many People with Their Hand Out’

HBO host Bill Maher warned that years of failed Democratic Party policies, including “Orwellian” regulation and high taxes, have caused an exodus from California.

Maher joined the Adam Carolla Show podcast, saying “we know there’s been an exodus from this state. That’s partly because of high taxes, and it’s partly because fire season is all year round. It’s also because people can’t fucking do anything.”

The discussion veered to the many things that California’s state legislature is preventing citizens from doing, and that led to Maher regaling Carolla on the solar power system he set up for his home. Maher explained that the regulations governing the exercise were ridiculous.

“I have a picture of eleven people at my house that finally showed. Eleven people. To turn on a lightbulb, basically, I had to build a shed to house the thing. I had to build its own home. Which could probably house the homeless, people could probably live in that shed,” the Real Time host told Carolla.

Maher blasted the “Orwellian,” “Kafkaeque,” and “very strange” regulation strangling his solar power installation. The whole project took him 1,131 days to get installed and ready to power his home.

“The hoops you had to jump through to do something that the state was advising you to do. Solar power was something I thought I was being a good citizen trying to hook up,” Maher said.

Carolla added that the whole solar thing was so fraught he said, “fuck it,” and gave up installing solar at his home.

Maher added that “fuck it” is becoming the most common feeling among Californians. Citing failed attempts to deal with the homeless and even build high-speed rail, Maher warned that, “Eventually what they are going to say is ‘then fuck it to the Democratic party.’ This is an achilles heel to this party that they have to come to terms with.”

“There are just too many people with their hand out. There are too many people who are unnecessary in this equation. This is kind of beyond politics and it will get hung on, deservedly so, the Democrats,” Maher concluded.

Maher, though, has spent years pouring big piles of money into Democratic coffers. He donated $1 million to the Senate Majority PAC ahead of the 2018 midterms.

