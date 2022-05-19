Rapper, ‘Black Mafia Family’ Star Lil Meech Arrested For Grand Theft

Rapper and Black Mafia Family (BMF) star Lil Meech was arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 watch by failing to make payments on it and trying to trade it for a different item at another store.

The 22-year-old actor and rapper was arrested on two counts of first-degree grand theft and one count of organized fraud on Saturday, after he allegedly stole a $250,000 Richard Mille watch, according to a story in TMZ.

“Cops say the actor walked into Miami’s Haimov Jewelers back in February and put a down payment on the Richard Mille using his $80,000 platinum Rolex,” the outlet reported, “but he allegedly failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.”

The police also “accuse him of trying to trade the watch for a different Richard Mille piece at a different store,” TMZ added.

The actor spent less than a day in jail, as he was released on bond the same day he was arrested.

The BMF star has not addressed the charges, but posted on Wednesday a series of photos to Instagram, alongside the caption, “I BE IN THE LOOP…”

Lil Meech was cast by rapper 50 Cent to play the role of his own father on BMF.

Season two of the show — which follows the real life crime story of two Detroit brothers named “Big Meech” Flenory and “Southwest T” Flenory — is set to begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

