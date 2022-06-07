Johnny Depp Reportedly Spends $60K on Dinner After Amber Heard Trial Win

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly spent $60,000 on dinner with his friends at an upscale Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England, on Sunday night to celebrate his defamation trial win against ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

Depp, guitarist Jeff Beck, and roughly 20 other friends had dinner at Varanasi, which was closed down to the public so that the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his entourage could have the restaurant all to themselves, according to a report by TMZ.

Varanasi operations director Mohammed Hussain told the outlet that Depp’s bill came to around 50,000 British pounds, which is equivalent to about $60,000.

#JohnnyDepp, who just won his highly publicised defamation claim against ex-wife #AmberHeard, spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory curry dinner with his friends at an #IndianRestaurant.#JOHNNYDEPPWINS#VictoryForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/Dulgg155rS — GOODTIMES (@mygoodtimes) June 7, 2022

Hussain added that he was surprised to find Depp — who he got to chat with in his private office — was stopping by his restaurant, and claimed the actor was a very humble person.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Depp flew to the U.K. after closing arguments for his defamation trial against Heard, and remained there awhile the jury deliberated, as well as when Judge Penney Azcarate announced the jury’s verdict last week.

Johnny Depp celebrated his defamation win over ex-wife Amber Heard with a lavish dinner in Birmingham, England! (📷: Zash/TMX) pic.twitter.com/G2sv2nZTab — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 6, 2022

Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — in which she described as a victim of domestic abuse — has harmed his movie career. Heard countersued for $100 million.

On June 1, the jury found for Depp on all three of his defamation claims, awarding the actor $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were reduced to $350,000 to comply with Virginia law that caps punitive damages at that amount.

The jury also found for Heard on one of her two claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages. Therefore, the actress is speculated to owe Depp $8.35 million in damages.

While Depp spends $60,000 in one night in the U.K., Heard is reportedly “broke” after lavish spending — which were followed by mounting legal fees — after her stunning lawsuit loss to Depp.

Meanwhile, the actress’ lead attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft echoed these sentiments, telling the Today Show last week that Heard is “absolutely not” able to pay the roughly $8.35 million in damages to Depp.

