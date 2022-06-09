Hollywood Hypes Democrats’ Primetime January 6 Committee Hearing: Video Pleas, Popcorn, Blockbuster Trailer

Hollywood stars are experts at hyping coming attractions, and true to form, they are eagerly performing publicity duty for the Democrats’ big summer blockbuster — the primetime broadcast of the January 6 committee’s public hearings.

Celebrities including Stephen Colbert, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, Patton Oswalt, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill are urging their fans to tune in starting Thursday, promising “accountability” and a revelation of hitherto unknown findings.

In reality, the partisan affair is unlikely to reveal anything substantive, other than Democrats’ desperation to distract Americans from their biggest problems — out-of-control inflation, soaring gas prices, a nationwide shortage of baby formula, and record illegal immigration.

As Breitbart News reported, no new evidence has emerged to link former President Donald Trump to the riot, after more than 1,000 interviews with witnesses, and dozens of leaks to the media.

Nonetheless, CBS’ late-night comedian Stephen Colbert showed a quasi-humorous trailer that seemed to acknowledge declining public interest in January 6.

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who recently joked about the threat to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said he hopes “everyone tunes in to this in MASSIVE numbers.”

I hope everyone tunes in to this in MASSIVE numbers. I guarantee if the ratings spike on this? FOX News will toss Sean & Tucker onto the tundra and start airing it themselves. https://t.co/e2na7CfQed — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2022

Rob Reiner continued to push his evidence-free assertion that former President Trump was behind the January 6 riot.

If you care about preserving the Rule of Law, the Constitution, Democracy, and our now 245 years of Self Rule, you’ll watch the bipartisan Jan. 6 Committee present its findings on Donald Trump’s violent attempt to overthrow the United States Government. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 9, 2022

Alyssa Milano tweeted “Americans deserve to know the truth about what happened on January 6th.”

Americans deserve to know the truth about what happened on January 6th. It wasn’t just a random event—it was a coordinated, deliberate conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. This cannot happen again. https://t.co/caPGEs1h7g pic.twitter.com/XQlCkSpv85 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 8, 2022

ABC’s Scandalous star Kerry Washington promoted the broadcast using the hashtag #Jan6Justice.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler is doing the hard sell, suggesting to her fans that there will be a big reveal.

After 11 months and more than 1,000 interviews, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob is ready to share what it knows. pic.twitter.com/jS0xXRtAS3 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 8, 2022

Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill brandished a bowl of popcorn and promised “accountability” for the January 6 riot, which he called an “insurrection.”

I am SO ready for accountability for the violent insurrection against our government & the coup incited by Drumpf & his minions. Will YOU be watching the @January6thCmte ? ὄ#MustSeeTV pic.twitter.com/za7V4ozXRm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 9, 2022

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander recorded a video for the far left-wing group MeidasTouch in which he hyped the upcoming broadcast.

I do believe we must hear this story. I hope you’ll be watching and listening. Thank you. https://t.co/ddpfstJ8JI — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 8, 2022

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing also promoted the primetime broadcast.