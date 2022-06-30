Disney’s ‘She-Hulk’ Star Mark Ruffalo Calls Supreme Court an ‘Fascist Faction of the GOP’: ‘We Must Revolt’

Disney-Marvel movie star and anti-fossil fuel activist Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter on Thursday to declare that the U.S. Supreme Court “has become a political tool for the extremist, Fascist faction of the GOP,” adding that America is “facing an attack from within,” and “we must revolt.”

“The Supreme Court has become a political tool for the extremist, Fascist faction of the GOP,” the Avengers and Spotlight actor proclaimed. “Gun violence, subjugation of women, climate catastrophe, and political capitalism is their brand. We are facing an attack from within. We must revolt.”

The Supreme Court has become a political tool for the extremist, Fascist faction of the GOP. Gun violence, subjugation of women, climate catastrophe, and political capitalism is their brand. We are facing an attack from within. We must revolt. https://t.co/Rv1dQaRt2D — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 30, 2022

Ruffalo was reacting to an NBC News tweet, which said “Supreme Court curbs EPA’s power to limit greenhouse gas emissions.”

Several celebrities have had collective meltdowns over the past week, in the wake of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion, and returning abortion laws back to state legislatures.

Leftists now allege that Justice Clarence Thomas says the Supreme Court will reverse other socially liberal decisions after overturning Roe. That claim, however, is mostly false, as Thomas simply wants to end “substantive due process,” but agrees Dobbs only applies to abortion.

Hollywood elites and other left-wing activists are nonetheless in an outrage, protesting in cities across the country, holding up traffic, and issuing lengthy and unhinged tirades in front of a captive audience.

But not everybody is interested in such diatribes. Many people simply wish to carry on with their lives, going to events and concerts, and enjoying what they can of what is expected to be the most expensive Fourth of July in history.

Recently, in Phoenix, Arizona, fans walked out of pop singer Halsey’s concert after she went on a trite pro-abortion rant onstage. The singer later took to complain about it and lecture her fans, writing “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose.”

