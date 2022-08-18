Coroner Reveals Anne Heche Cause of Death

The Los Angeles County Coroner has determined Anne Heche’s cause of death was smoke inhalation and burn injuries, according to a report by TMZ, in a tragic event listed as accidental.

Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries that she sustained after her cocaine-fueled fiery car crash, in which she sent her blue Mini Cooper barreling into a woman’s Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze.

The coroner added another significant factor contributing to the Donnie Brasco star’s death was a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma, meaning that part of her chest was crushed in the accident, which left the actress in a coma for the last week of her life.

On August 5, Heche reportedly hit a garage door with her car, and then fled the scene, speeding through local streets, before ultimately crashing her vehicle into a residential home, completely demolishing it.

Doorbell camera footage shows the actress’ car speeding down a street, just moments before the sound of a massive crash can be heard.

Only on CBSLA: Exclusive video from a Ring doorbell camera shows car owned by actress Anne Heche flying down a neighborhood street in Mar Vista before it crashed into a home Friday. Details: https://t.co/9LwIqB461f pic.twitter.com/FUQKQJjaPJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 6, 2022

Audio from a 911 call at the scene of the crash was later released. On the call, a seemingly distressed man can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher, “A car just went through my neighbor’s house.”

Lynne Mishele, the woman who owned the dwelling Heche crashed into, narrowly escaped with her life, according to another neighbor.

Video footage of the inside of the home showcases the extent of the damage Heche did to the property — putting Mishele’s neighbor’s comment into perspective.

After the crash, Heche was pulled from the wreckage by first responders.

Aerial video footage of that moment also shows the actress appear to sit up in the stretcher before trying to break free.

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

The Six Days Seven Nights star was then taken to a local hospital where her blood was tested, resulting in authorities discovering the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

Heche died on August 12, after spending a week in a coma at a hospital and being taken off life support. She was 53.

