An interview published by The Guardian indicates that rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is fleeing his home in crime-ridden Los Angeles and returning to the U.K. because of gun crime.

According to The Guardian, Ozzy’s wife Sharon worried that people would think they were moving to the U.K. because of Ozzy’s fight with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon said, “I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy’s comments were more pointed, intimating gun crime was central in the decision to move: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s fucking crazy.”

California is the number one most gun-controlled state in the Union, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. However, Breitbart News noted that FBI figures show California is also the number one state in the Union for “active shooter incidents.”

Looking at Los Angeles in particular, Ozzy’s current city of residence, Bloomberg.com noted in mid-summer that there were 172 homicides January 1, 2022, through June 18, 2022 — that represents a “35 percent jump from the first half of 2020.”

ABC 7 observed that homicides during the first half of 2022 were at “the highest level in over a decade.”

California Democrats have installed nearly every gun control imaginable over the past few decades, beginning in the 1990s with universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban.

Now the state has a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, firearm registration requirements, a limit on how many guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, stringent “ghost gun” regulations, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on teachers being armed on K-12 campuses for classroom defense, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and much, much, more.

Despite all the Democrat gun control, the LAPD issued a warning on July 16, 2022, warning shoppers in L.A. to “be cautious of displaying high-value property in public: such as purses, watches, and jewelry.”

Ozzy is reportedly going back to the U.K.

