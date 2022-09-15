Shots Fired Halt Production of ‘Chicago Fire’ TV Series Again

Shots were fired once again near the set of Chicago Fire where it was filming on Chicago’s West Side on Wednesday, forcing a shutdown.

No injuries were reported when the gunman open fire “just yards” away from where the NBC show had been filming with three cameras and the full cast.

“Law enforcement officers were already on the scene to provide security for the film set, and one of them called out shots fired on the local police radio channel,” reported CWB Chicago. “The gunman, a Black male with braids, walked out of an alley and ‘fired several shots at people’ while standing on the northwest corner of Madison and Mason.”

The officer on the scene said that the man “jumped into a black SUV and fled through an alley after firing.” The Twitter account Filming in Chicago said that production for the show halted for the remainder of Wednesday.

The people of Chicago deserve far better than the carnage under Lori Lightfoot's failed leadership. https://t.co/qpxYIulzLy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 2, 2022

CWB noted the Chicago film community has not been spared from the wave of relentless gun violence that rocked the Democrat-controlled city in recent years.

Earlier in the summer, bullets from a rolling gun battle flew into the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios on the West Side and damaged trailers used by the Chicago Med television series. No injuries were reported and police did not believe the show or the studio were the intended targets. In the South Loop last month, a man reportedly lit an object and threw it toward the set where Justified was filming. Police said the “object did not explode and no injuries were reported.” Days later, top Chicago police executives ordered several neighborhood patrol districts to send some of their cars to secure movie sets across the city, CWBChicago reported.

The hit Netflix show Narcos: Mexico also experienced a tragedy in 2017 when a producer for the show, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was gunned down while scouting locations in Mexico.

“Organized crime members are believed to be responsible for the murder in Mexico of a producer for the Netflix series,” Breitbart News reported at the time. “The producer traveled to Mexico to search for shooting locations for the upcoming season.”

“Carlos Muñoz Portal traveled to that country to search for shooting locations in the state of Mexico which is located near the border with Hidalgo,” it added.