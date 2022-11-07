Rosanna Arquette Wonders How Much Better America Would Be ‘If Only Everyone Had Just Knelt with Kaepernick’

Left-wing actress Rosanna Arquette dug deep over the weekend and wondered to her quarter million Twitter followers, asking “how much better our country would be” if “everyone” had taken a knee in 2016 along with former NFL quarterback-turned leftist Hollywood celebrity Colin Kaepernick.

“If only everyone had just knelt with kaepernick in graceful peaceful protest and solidarity ,just imagine how much better this country would have been.” she wrote without proper punctuation and grammar.

"If only everyone had just knelt with kaepernick in graceful peaceful protest and solidarity ,just imagine how much better this country would have been."

Arquette’s attempt to lionize Kaepernick is in keeping with the whitewashing of what he was actually doing early in his protests. Far from a “graceful” protest merely over equal rights and “social justice,” what Kaepernick was really doing when he first started taking a knee during the 2016 NFL season was attacking the police, the U.S. flag, American history, our soldiers, and the entirety of America’s ideals.

It was only later that his protests suddenly became characterized as “only against rogue cops” and a plea for equality.

When he first began his protests in 2016, Kaepernick said quite directly that he could not stand for the American flag. His protest was a direct attack on the flag and the country, and he said so in his own words in August of 2016.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick gave other clues about the nature of his protests in 2016, as well. For instance, he wore a shirt praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, a mass murderer, and self-professed enemy of America. Kaepernick also showed that he was not just protesting the few police that misbehave when he wore socks that portrayed all police officers as pigs.

Also, in 2016, Kaepernick said that the U.S. was never great, noting that he was standing up against the whole country in general with his anthem protests, not just in support of “social justice.”

The former NFL player also made his protest about the flag when he forced Nike to ditch its Betsy Ross flag shoes in 2019. Nike announced that it intended to release a patriotic gym shoe with a Betsy Ross Flag theme until Kaepernick ginned up the anti-American left to attack Nike for the proposal. In one of his broadsides against Nike, Kaepernick even claimed that the U.S. Betsy Ross flag was a “symbol of slavery.”

Unsurprisingly, Nike immediately caved and dumped the plans for the patriotic shoe.

Since then, he has also accused the NFL itself of treating players like “slaves.” He made the accusation as part of his Colin in Black and White series in which he accused the NFL of treating black players as if they were on slave auction blocks.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery.

It should also be remembered that Kaepernick is right now not playing pro football because he turned down the opportunities he was offered.

Kaepernick turned down an off from the San Francisco 49ers to stay on the team in 2017 because he wanted more money. He turned down several opportunities after that, too, not to mention his act of making a circus out of the NFL’s workout offer in 2019.

Colin Kaepernick’s protests have been anything but “graceful.” But leftists such as Rosanna Arquette have been trying to repaint Kaepernick into a saint since he began his protests.

To add more support for her hero and acknowledging that Kaepernick’s protest is against the flag and the country, back in 2019 Arquette joined him in hate for America by proclaiming that she will “never stand for the flag again.”

I'll never stand for the flag again.

Arquette, of course, is one of the louder anti-Americans in Hollywood. Just to name a few of her recent proclamations, the Pulp Fiction cast member insisted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was the “death of America.” She also called the U.S. Supreme Court “satanic” for the abortion ruling and accused Republicans of seeking to make money by “trafficking babies” in the wake of the ruling.

Last year the Desperately Seeking Susan star blasted Republicans as “Taliban extremists” and terrorists who “support destroying democracy.”

She also joined the radical, left-wing global warming crowd with a proclamation that “fossil fuels will be the end of mankind.” In her July, 2021, tweet, Arquette added that the “our world is burning” thanks to fossil fuels.

