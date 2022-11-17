‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Slammed for Climate Hypocrisy Over Aluminum Cans

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa was slammed by the Center for Organizational Research and Education (CORE) in a full-page USA Today ad on Thursday over his alleged hypocrisy regarding the environment.

The ad, titled, “DOES MOMOA CARE ABOUT THE PLANET OR PROFITS?” states, “Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland must have him dreaming if he believes canned water will help the planet. He might make money off cans, but the planet will suffer,” reports Fox News.

The ad then directs readers to the website MoronicMomoa.com.

Momoa is being called out for attacking plastic water bottles, only to turn around and promote his own water brand, Mananalu, which comes in aluminum cans.

In a September video the Aquaman star shaved his head, and claimed he was doing it in order to raise awareness of “single-use plastics,” and encouraged his fans to buy over aluminum water bottles, instead.

“I’m doing it for single-use plastics, I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop plastic forks, all that shit. It just goes into our land, it goes into our ocean,” Momoa said in the video. “So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me.”

“Now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic,” the actor added, flashing an aluminum bottle of his own water brand.

Watch Below:

CORE executive director Richard Berman told Fox News that Momoa has put on a display of hypocrisy by campaigning against plastic water bottles in order to promote his own aluminum canned water company — despite the reality that aluminum production causes more damage to the environment than plastic.

“Jason Momoa is attempting to hoodwink his fans into believing he cares about the environment by demonizing plastic water bottles. But unlike the setting of his new movie, this isn’t the dream world, and he can’t fool his fans,” Berman said.

“The actor founded an aluminum canned water company — a material that is dirty to produce and a product that is littered five times more than plastic water bottles,” the CORE director added.

“If Momoa cared about the planet, he’d encourage recycling instead of touting his overpriced canned water,” he said.

The Dune star did a similar publicity stunt in 2019, when he shaved his iconic beard in order to make an environmental statement and promote Mananalu.

That same year, Momoa called out fellow actor Chris Pratt on Instagram over a photo he posted featuring himself holding a plastic water bottle, writing, “Bro i love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on.”

CORE noted that studies conducted last year show that aluminum cans were littered five times more often than plastic water bottles in 2020. Additionally, a report from McKinsey & Company found that aluminum cans actually produce more greenhouse gas emissions than regular plastic water bottles.

“When someone says we should do away with plastic water bottles and replace them with aluminum, you’re actually making the environment worse,” Berman told Fox News.

“There’s a lot of urban myths,” Berman continued. “This does not necessarily raise to the level of the Loch Ness Monster or Bigfoot, but it’s an urban myth that plastic water bottles are not as environmentally friendly as aluminum cans. It’s really the reverse.”

The CORE director added that the ad blasting Momoa is part of the organization’s goal to “call out these kinds of scams out in the public — [scams] trying to get the public to buy into science that is more science-fiction than real.”

