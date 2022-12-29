Former Disney Channel Star Bella Thorne Claims Hollywood Director Sexualized Her When She Was 10, Accused Her of ‘Flirting’ With Him

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne said a Hollywood director sexualized her when she was only ten years old, saying he accused her of trying to “flirt” with him.

Bella Thorne revealed the alleged incident, but didn’t identify the director, during an interview on fellow celebrity Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast

“I had a director give me feedback once and I was ten and they call the casting director, who calls my agent, and my agent calls my mom. And they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,’” Thorne recalled.

“What the fuck are you talking about, man? I don’t give a fuck what the fuck I said. I don’t care if I said ‘Eat my pussy right now.’ She is ten years old. Why ever would you think that? Why?” Thorne added.

Thorne said it would have been impossible for her to have flirted with the director.

“You’re in a director session, you can’t really like say or do much. You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out — there’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or like, make you feel uncomfortable.’”

Ratajkowski replied: “Putting it on a 10 year old child and making it like they made an adult man uncomfortable is insane. And then that was relayed to a casting director who was happy to relay that to your mom. Like if you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and like pedophilia and the sexualization of children, like I don’t know that there is one.”

Bella Thorne also revealed that Disney came under pressure to fire her when she was 14 years old after a photo leaked showing her wearing a bikini on the beach. (Thorne starred in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up.)

“So not only were they sexualizing you, they were blaming you,” Ratajkowski said.

As Breitbart News reported, Bella Thorne has alleged she was “molested” and “physically abused” during her years as a child actress in the entertainment industry, from the age of six to 14, saying those around her “did nothing” about it.

In recent years, Thorne has dabbled in OnlyFans and directed a porn movie for the site Pornhub.

