Watch: Country Singer Granger Smith Says He’s Leaving His Music Career Behind to Serve His Church

Country star Granger Smith is leaving the earthly rewards of a celebrated music career to dedicate his life to his Christian faith and the “glory of God.”

The 43-year-old announced Tuesday he is stepping away from music to focus on Christian ministry alongside his family.

“I’ve been so nervous to make this video,” Smith said on social media as he made his commitment public, going on to speak about the way his new career move would impact everyone round him.

“This summer is my last-ever tour,” he continued. “I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry, and this doesn’t mean I’m gonna start a church or a crusade or a revival, this means that me and my family are going to serve our local church.”