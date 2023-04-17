Ron DeSantis Suggests Building a State Prison Near Disney World in Orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has floated the possibility of building a state prison near Disney World in Orlando as part of his ongoing political war with the woke company.

In a press conference Monday, DeSantis outlined his latest countermeasures against the Walt Disney Co., saying Florida’s legislature is working to effectively revoke Disney’s backdoor agreements, which the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s board of supervisors snuck into place in a last-ditch attempt to thwart the DeSantis-approved board’s coming to power.

DeSantis suggested several ideas about what to do with land that falls within Reedy Creek but doesn’t belong to Disney.

“What should we do with this land? People have said maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks, someone even said like, maybe you need another state prison,” he said. “Who knows? I just think the possibilities are endless.”

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World: “Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…” pic.twitter.com/dlZ2r2OAqZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023

In February, DeSantis signed legislation that officially ended Disney’s self-governing status in the Orlando area, a perk that the company had enjoyed for close to five decades. The decision came nearly a year after Disney threw the first punch over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill — smeared by the media as “Don’t Say Gay” — which protects kids in kindergarten through third grade from transgender ideology and other forms of sexual indoctrination.

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger accused DeSantis of retaliating against Disney and of being “not only anti-business, but anti-Florida.”

Disney is in the process of one of the largest layoffs in company history, with 7,000 employees expected to depart the company in the wake of a disastrous 2022 that saw the company’s stock plunge 44 percent and profitability take a surprising hit, resulting in the firing of then-CEO Bob Chapek.

