Country Legend Randy Travis Defends Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Amid Left’s Racism Smears

Jason Aldean’s hit single “Try That in a Small Town” has found another defender — country music legend Randy Travis.

As the mainstream news media continues to smear the chart-topping song as racist, Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, expressed support for Aldean, saying in a Fox News interview that they agree with the song’s message.

“You know, when we heard the song, when we saw the video, our first inclination was, we live in a small town. We feel the same way. And we want the world to feel that way because we really do want to protect our country,” said Mary Travis, who speaks for her husband after the singer suffered a major stroke in 2013, limiting his speech abilities.

Randy Travis nodded in agreement with his wife’s comments, Fox News reported.

“So, it didn’t strike us as anything that he was highlighting any more than what news media did,” Mary said.

The couple also addressed the media’s obsession with shots in the music video showing Tennessee’s Maury County Courthouse, located outside Nashville. The courthouse was the site of a 1927 lynching of a black man named Henry Choate .

“As far as the particular courthouse or whatever,” Mary said, “any courthouse in the United States of America that’s been around a while … something happened there. And so just to go and pick a courthouse and then identify, ‘Well, that happened there,’ you could go to any courthouse across the country and find something you didn’t like going on there.”

The courthouse has served as a filming location in numerous TV shows and movies, including Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009.

Other defenders of Aldean’s song against the cancel mob include Joe Rogan and fellow country singers Lee Greenwood and Cody Johnson.

As Breitbart News reported, “Try That in Small Town” recently hit another music milestone, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart despite ongoing efforts by the mainstream media and leftists to cancel the country music star.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com