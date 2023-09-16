Reports: ‘Real Genius’ Actor Gabriel Jarret Caught in Underage Sting Operation

Hollywood actor Gabriel Jarret — who had a supporting role in the 1985 action spoof Real Genius — has reportedly been caught in an underage sting operation by Creep Catching Unit, a child activist organization that catches men online trying to have sex with minors.

Gabriel Jarret allegedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a decoy who told him she was a 14-year-old, according to a report from Fox 11 Los Angeles. The CC Unit turned over its evidence to the Santa Monica Police Department, which included the text messages.

The 53-year-old actor has denied the accusations, telling the TV station he was a victim of entrapment and that the other party sent the explicit messages. He said he planned to meet the girl in person to tell her to stop texting and “let her off easy.”

Jarret allegedly made plans to meet the young girl at the Santa Monica Pier on September 10. But when he showed up, he found members of the CC Unit waiting for him. When confronted, Jarret reportedly denied everything, demanded the camera be turned off, and left the scene.

The Santa Monica Police Department told Fox 11 that it “must ensure there is verifiable evidence that meets prosecutable standards that can be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.”

In a separate report from the Daily Mail, the publication reproduced screenshots of some of the explicit text messages, showing the decoy account was named “Cindy” and was 13 years old, turning 14 later in their correspondence.

Jarret allegedly used sexually explicit language in the exchanges, the screenshots show.

In addition to appearing in Real Genius, Gabriel Jarret had small roles in two Ron Howard movies — Apollo 13 and Frost/Nixon.

