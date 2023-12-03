Cause of Death Revealed for The Pogues Frontman Shane MacGowan

The cause of death has been revealed for Shane MacGowan, frontman of Irish punk rock outfit The Pogues, who died this week with his wife and family by his side. He was 65.

MacGowan’s wife revealed pneumonia was responsible his death.

Victoria Mary Clarke told the New York Times that her husband had also battled a devastating brain swelling condition.

MacGowan, who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, was released from hospital just last week.

As Breitbart News reported, Clarke confirmed her husband’s death Thursday, saying the beloved singer “will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life.”

“I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world,” she said of the “love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel.”

He received treatment in Dec. 2022 for viral encephalitis — an enlargement of the brain — and spent more time in the intensive care unit over the summer.

MacGowan, who had been in a wheelchair since 2015, was back in the hospital last month.

A documentary about his life – Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan – was released in 2020.

Funeral details are yet to be announced by his family.