‘Home Alone’ Fans Shocked by ‘248 Percent Increase’ in Grocery Prices Since Movie Debuted, as Bidenflation Crushes Family Holiday Budgets

Home Alone fans are shocked by a “248 percent increase” in grocery prices since the iconic movie first debuted three decades ago. Meanwhile, Bidenflation is crushing family budgets this holiday season.

In the 1990 film Home Alone, actor Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister went to a grocery store to buy milk, bread, toilet paper, laundry detergent, fabric softener, cling wrap, macaroni and cheese, a turkey TV dinner, orange juice, and a bag of plastic Army men.

The total cost of McCallister’s trip to the store cost him $19.83.

Last year, TikTok user Rochelle Chalmers purchased those same items from Kroger, which brought her total to a staggering $44.40.

Recently, Nick Smith with NewsNation ran a test of Rochelle’s experiment at a local Chicago grocery store called Happy Foods. The total cost of Culkin’s Home Alone character’s items in Chicago came out to $72.28, after tax.

Economists reportedly say that food prices could continue to get higher as it gets closer to the holidays.

The Consumer Price Index shows that all food has increased by 0.7 percent from August to September in 2023, while prices are 11.2 percent higher than they were in September 2021.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture said in October that food prices are expected to increase between 3 and 4 percent this year.

As Breitbart News reported, Bidenflation has made it so that the average U.S. household needs to spend an extra $11,434 per year just to maintain the same standard of living they had only a few years ago, before inflation hit record highs under the Biden administration.

Prices have risen more than expected as inflation’s grip on the economy persists, resulting in the cost of goods and services going up 0.4 percent for a second consecutive month in September, challenging the view that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are still bringing down inflation.

