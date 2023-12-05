Watch: ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Florence Pugh Hit in Face by Object Thrown at Brazil’s Comic Con

Actress Florence Pugh was struck in the face by an object thrown at her by a fan at Brazil’s comic con on Sunday.

Video of the incident shows the actress standing onstage with a group of co-stars when a small object comes hurtling toward her and strikes her just above the left eye, according to NBC News.

The 27-year-old Dune star winces, appears to say “ow,” and then stoops down to pick the item up.

Pugh’s co-stars, including Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, seem just as shocked as she about the incident.

Some Brazilian fans jumped to social media to apologize for the foolish act by the fan.

“Please don’t hate us because what happened today at CCXP was an unacceptable and uncomfortable situation and I’m so sorry about it. Please forgive us, Brazil truly loves you and we want the best for you, I’m really sorry that this happened, I hope I can come back one day. Brazil loves you, I love you,” one fan commented wrote, according to USA Today.

Another commented, “On behalf of Brazilian fans and the audience, I apologize to you for today’s incident. We are not like that. We are a passionate audience that loves to uplift our idols. I hope you are well and feel comfortable and confident to come back to Brazil. We love you!”

Pugh is far from the only entertainer who has suffered the indignity of having something thrown at them onstage.

In July, rapper Cardi B struck back by throwing her mic at a fan who threw a beer at her during an appearance in Las Vegas.

But there have been many others.

Pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object in Vienna on July 8 during his worldwide “Love on Tour” concert.

Taylor Swift was pelted with multiple objects during a performance on Kansas City. The sudden attack made her leave the stage in anger.

Adele was furious when she suffered such an incident and burst out calling out “I’ll fucking kill you” from the stage as she warned her fans at a concert in Las Vegas not to throw objects at her.

Pop star Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a stuffed animal that was tossed at her in Aug. of last year in Toronto.

Singer Bebe Rexha was even injured with cuts and a black eye in June when a fan threw a cell phone at her face as she sang on stage in New York City.

In June, pop star Pink was shocked when a fan threw a container of his mother’s ashes at her on stage in London.

Then there was Ava Max who was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles.

Also, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a friendship bracelet thrown on stage while performing in Idaho.

