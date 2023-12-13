Where did the money go? That would appear to be an entirely fair question for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ask as a U.S. tax filing for their Archewell charitable foundation reveals it made a loss last year on the back of a $11 million year-on-year collapse in donations.

The foundation, started two years ago by the pair to “uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline,” according to its website, disclosed in a tax filing Tuesday the non-profit organization received just on $2 million in charitable contributions in 2022, compared to $13 million in 2021.

Some $8.2 million in funds are still held in the Archewell Foundation accounts, however, as the 28-page report details the charitable work the foundation has undertaken during 2023.

The report states: “We are committed to a simple but profound mission: Show Up, Do Good.”

Doing good does not come cheaply for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have previously been applauded for the decision to only have two children to help spare the environment.

"We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family," said Population Matters https://t.co/ZV0BO7tFhx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 10, 2021

Archewell’s total expenses also exceeded its revenue the year before, leaving it down by more than $674,000, according to the public filing. Its revenue in 2021 had exceeded $9 million.

The organization’s executive director, James Holt, earned a salary of $227,405, including a $20,000 bonus, in 2022.

That represents a 280 percent increase from his salary of less than $60,000 in 2021, the organization’s first year in operation.

The funding shortfall was revealed on the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were named as showbusiness’ biggest losers of 2023, after their belittling on South Park, being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal and endless “whiny” self-regarding projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Named Hollywood’s Biggest Losers of 2023https://t.co/XEtvzM19wj — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 12, 2023

The Royal couple’s names appeared in the Hollywood Reporter’s “brutally honest rundown” detailing who had the worst year in entertainment.

Writer-at-Large, James Hibberd contributed the scathing review of Harry and Meghan’s previous 12 months, from being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal to being labelled “f**king grifters” by top executive Bill Simmons.