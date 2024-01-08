Golden Globes: Taylor Swift Loses to ‘Barbie;’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Succession’ Win Big

(UPI) — Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, Beef and The Bear were the big winners at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cillian Murphy won the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film, while Christopher Nolan picked up the prize for Best Director of a Film for Oppenheimer.

Their collaborator Robert Downey Jr. summed up the movie’s success when he accepted his prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Film.

“A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion. Does that track? No,” Downey Jr. said.

It only became a “goddamn masterpiece” because Universal Pictures “went all in,” hiring Nolan, Murphy and Emily Blunt, Downey Jr. added.

The film also earned the Best Drama Film and Best Original Score honors.

Lily Gladstone won the Best Actress in a Drama Globe for her work in Native American period epic, Killers of the Flower Moon.

“I love everyone in this room right now,” the actress said, thanking the Blackfeet community for raising and encouraging her and dedicating her award to every “rez kid” with a dream.

“This is a historic win,” she added, expressing her gratitude to her director Martin Scorsese and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. “You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies.”

Billie Eilish won the statuette for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, which also won the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The blockbuster’s star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig dedicated the award to everyone who dressed in pink and saw the film in theaters.

Speaking in tandum, they also praised cast member Ryan Gosling for going “full beach” as Ken and America Ferrera for “showing her soul.”

Emma Stone collected the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy Film for Poor Things, which was also voted Best Comedy Film.

Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Actor in a Comedy Film and Best Supporting Actress in a Film for The Holdovers.

The Boy and the Heron was named Best Animated Film, while Anatomy of a Fall won the Globes for Best Non-English Film and Best Screenplay.

In the television-streaming categories, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun scored matching Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie statuettes for Beef.

The drama also won for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Matthew MacFadyen accepted the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series prize for playing a — his words — “human grease stain” in Succession.

A short time later, his co-star Kieran Culkin won the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“This is a nice moment,” Culkin said, laughing and admitting he never thought he’d be accepting an award without the rest of his cast.

His on-screen sister Sarah Snook also won for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

“This room is so intimidating!” she told the A-list crowd.

The show also won for Best Drama Series.

Elizabeth Debicki accepted the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for The Crown.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won the Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series prizes for their performances in The Bear. The show also won for Best TV Comedy.

Former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais earned the accolade for Best Stand-Up Performance.

“I’m nominated for another Golden Globe tonight. This time for my Netflix special #Armageddon. Won’t win, but it’s nice to still be up there in the mix, flying the flag,” Gervais tweeted before the ceremony.