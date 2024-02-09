Watch: Grammys Best New Artist Nominee Ice Spice Performs Her Top 40 Hit ‘Think You the Sh*t (Fart)’ at Spotify Event

The Grammy Awards’ Best New Artist nominee Ice Spice performed her Top 40 hit song, “Think You the Sh*t (Fart)” at a recent Spotify event.

Rapper Ice Spice was seen strutting the stage in a striped bodysuit as she put on her first-ever live performance of her chart-topping solo single, “Think U The Shit (Fart)” at Spotify’s pre-Grammys party.

Watch Below:

Ice Spice was nominated for four Grammy awards last weekend — including one for Best New Artist — but did not win any of them.

Additionally, the rapper’s new song hitting the Top 40 charts of Billboard Hot 100 means that the United States officially has, for the first time ever, a Top 40 hit with the word “fart” in the title of the song.

Ice Spice’s “Think U The Shit (Fart)” debuted at #37 on this week’s Hot 100 list, which also makes it the 24-year-old rapper’s highest-charting solo single yet.

Listen Below:

“Think you the shit, bitch? You not even the fart,” Ice Spice taunts in her the lyrics of her new song.

The rapper’s other big solo hit, “In Ha Mood,” had peaked at #58 on the charts.

Ice Spice has also reached the Top 10 of the Hot 100 via songs that were collaborations, such as “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with singer PinkPantheress, “Princess Diana” with rapper Nicki Minaj, “Barbie World” with Minaj and the group Aqua, and “Karma” with pop star Taylor Swift.

Ice Spice’s first single was “Pretty Girl,” which will be on the rapper’s upcoming debut album, titled, Y2K.

