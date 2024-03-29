Letitia James Faces Growing Pressure to Prosecute Jon Stewart over Property Overvaluation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing mounting pressure to prosecute comedian Jon Stewart after it was revealed that he overvalued his Manhattan home — the same so-called “offense” for which James is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), radio host Andrew Wilkow, and Trump attorney Alina Habba are among those calling for “Tish” to show that no one is above the law.

Jon Stewart was recently found to have overvalued his Tribeca duplex by more than 800 percent when he was selling it back in 2014. The embarrassing revelation comes after the comedian used Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to claim Trump was “lying” when valuing his own properties.

Now Stewart has egg on his face, with pressure building on James to ensure the equal application of the law.

Rep. Collins recently posted that he is looking forward “to Letitia James sending the NYPD to haul Jon Stewart to jail and seize his property.”

Look forward to Letitia James sending the NYPD to haul Jon Stewart to jail and seize his property.https://t.co/iFW2gsXiAW — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) March 27, 2024

Radio host Andrew Wilkow voiced a similar sentiment.

Attorney Alina Habba called on “Tish” to hold Stewart to the same standard as she is holding Trump.

Alina Habba's reaction to Jon Stewart overvalued his home by 829%:

"Is he going to be investigated for 3 years? Where are you Tish? You going to go after your own? 'No one is above the law!' Show me. Why don't they use the same consumer statute like they used against Trump?" pic.twitter.com/c0s5AQPPyD — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 29, 2024

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com