Anti-Israel Director Jonathan Glazer Donates to Aid Group Accused of Antisemitism

Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer, who used his acceptance speech last month to trash Israel, is donating posters to an aid group for Palestinians that was accused in 2018 of radical propaganda and antisemitism.

As Breitbart News reported, Glazer told the Academy Awards that he and his fellow filmmakers “refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being used to justify an occupation” [sic]. Israel called his statement “despicable.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted Wednesday that Glazer is donating posters for his Oscar-winning film, Zone of Interest, “to the Cinema for Gaza auction that is raising funds for the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).”

Medical Aid for Palestinians was investigated by authorities in the United Kingdom in 2018 for abusing funds for propaganda purposes after UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) and the pro-Israel Lawfare Project submitted a formal complaint.

The complaint said that Medical Aid for Palestinians had “links with” and funded groups “linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), designated as a terrorist organization by the UK, US, EU, Canada, Israel, and others.”

It added that the Medical Aid for Palestinians website included “material promoting racist hatred,” and that the group’s “founder and patron, Dr. Swee Ang” had disseminated “anti-Semitic propaganda, including a video by former KKK leader David Duke.”

The “Charity Commission for England and Wales” took no action, but said Medical Aid for Palestinians should be more careful to comply with regulatory guidelines in the future.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.