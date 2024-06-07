Ketanji Brown Jackson Gifted Four Tickets from Beyoncé Worth Almost $4k

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was gifted four tickets worth almost $4,000 from Beyoncé, according to recent financial records.

Jackson, who is the first black woman to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court, disclosed receiving four concert tickets worth $3,711.84 for the 2023 calendar year, according to the Hill. The Supreme Court justice also reported receiving artwork for her chambers from Lonnie Holley and “Dr. Kathi Earles-Ross and HU Scholars.”

The Hill noted that Jackson had been “among the justices who raked in a considerable amount of book royalties, earning $893, 750 from Penguin Random House for what appears to be an advance for her memoir.”

In her financial disclosure report from last year, Jackson reported receiving “a $1,200 flower display from Oprah and more than $6,500 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot.”

Each of the other Supreme Court justices had their financial disclosure forms released, except for Justice Samuel Alito, who received a 90-day extension, according to the outlet.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh also reported receiving $340,000 in book royalties from the Javelin Group LLC and the Regnery Publishing company.

Justice Clarence Thomas reported having received two photo albums from Terrence and Barbara Giroux.

Terry Giroux currently serves as the executive director for the non-profit educational organization Horatio Alger Association and will reportedly step down from his role at the end of 2024. Thomas is listed as a member of the organization.

A report from the watchdog group, Fix The Court, found that in total, each of the Supreme Court justices had received “at least 344 gifts worth $3 million” between January 2004 and December 2023, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that Thomas, who was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1991 and has served longer than any of the other current members of the Court, received the “largest portion of gifts” totaling more than $4,000,000. Most of that came from Republican donor and real estate billionaire Harlan Crow who, as a family friend, regularly invites Thomas and his wife on complimentary vacations. Following a ProPublica investigation into Thomas’ vacation travel, Thomas said in a statement: “Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them.”

The late former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor came in second with “73 gifts worth $35,625 from 1981 to 2006,” the Daily Mail reports.

Former Supreme Court Justices David Souter and John Paul Stevens are reportedly the only “two justices” who have ever reported “100 percent of the gifts they received,” according to the report from Fix The Court.

This report about Jackson comes amidst increased partisan attacks on the Court’s conservative justices by leftwing activists. Justices Alito and Thomas in particular have become targets of a leftwing pressure campaign demanding their recusal from cases involving former President Donald Trump and even calling for their removal from the Court.