Street Artist Sabo Mocks ‘Looney’ George and Amal Clooney Ahead of Biden’s Mega Hollywood Fundraiser

The Los Angeles street artist known as Sabo has targeted George Clooney and his wife Amal ahead of their pricey Hollywood fundraiser for President Joe Biden set for Saturday.

In one poster, Amal Clooney, who is a human rights lawyer, is portrayed wearing a suicide vest — a reference to her recent involvement in the request for arrest warrants forr Israeli leaders by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the war against Hamas.

“Looney Clooney is the bomb,” the poster reads.

Another poster depicts George Clooney as his ER character, with the warning: “Trump Derangement Syndrome — It’s real and many suffer but there’s help.”

Biden is set to arrive in LA this weekend for the party that will also feature former President Barack Obama and Julia Roberts. The event — at the Peacock Theatre in the LA Live complex in downtown LA — comes with a heft price for admission, with Hollywood elites forking over $500,000 for the top-ticket package.

The last time Biden stopped by the Hollywood ATM was in February when he attended a swanky Los Angeles fundraiser thrown by Democrat megadonors Haim Saban and Casey Wasserman. A December fundraiser in L.A. was rocked by leftist pro-Palestinian protestors who upstaged the event by voicing their vehement opposition to Biden and his stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.

As Biden’s re-election co-chair, former Disney and DreamWorks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg has publicly promised to raise “all the resources” needed to secure Biden a second term. A recent Broadway-themed New York fundraiser featuring Obama and former President Bill Clinton raked in $26 million.

