Biden to Share Stage with Fat Joe, E-40 in Post-Debate Rally

President Joe Biden will take center stage at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday alongside celebrity rappers Fat Joe and E-40 in his first appearance after a less-than-stellar debate contest with Donald Trump.

The president left the CNN showdown in Atlanta to head to North Carolina via a quick stop at a Waffle House outlet to take time to talk to his supporters, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden arrived in Raleigh just before 2 a.m. Friday morning to prepare for his next appearance.

As he touched down a CNN flash poll on the debate conducted by SSRS found a whopping 67 percent of those polled believed former President Donald Trump won the debate while only 33 percent believed Biden won.

Significantly, prior to the debate, the same voters said 55 percent to 45 percent that they expected Trump to perform better.

The Hill reports the octogenarian will hold his campaign rally alongside Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist Fat Joe and fellow musician E-40, who will each perform for the crowd.

Biden will be accompanied by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and attorney general Josh Stein (D).

The president has visited North Carolina, which is a state that former President Trump won in 2020, three times already this cycle, the Hill report notes.

The Biden campaign hopes to flip the state from red to blue through this cycle.

Vice president Harris will campaign in Las Vegas on Friday.