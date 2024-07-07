Report: Diddy Is the Subject of a Federal Investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly the subject of a federal investigation, but it remains unclear if he will be facing any charges.

Combs’ legal team was notified last week that a federal grand jury in New York is hearing evidence as part of an ongoing criminal investigation of which he is a subject, according to sources who spoke to NBC News.

“A subject of an investigation is someone who is within the scope of a criminal investigation,” the outlet noted, adding: “An individual is designated a target when prosecutors likely intend to seek an indictment from the grand jury against the person.”

So far, Combs has not received a “target letter,” but his status could be “upgraded or downgraded” during the investigation, NBC reported.

Notably, this revelation comes after Homeland Security officials raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties in March in connection with a sex trafficking investigation.

A few months after that, security video footage emerged showing Combs brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an incident that reportedly took place in 2016 in Los Angeles.

The music mogul’s former head of security then came out saying that he had personally witnessed Combs “get physical” with Ventura, as well as with his other ex, Kim Porter.

Meanwhile, Combs has been facing a variety of allegations in multiple civil lawsuits filed against him.

Most recently, former porn actress Adria English, who performed in porn under the name Omunique, filed a lawsuit claiming Combs had groomed her into forced sexual acts with promises that he would advance her singing career.

