Rosie O’Donnell: Democrats Have a Better Choice Than Biden

Left-wing actor-comedienne and TV host Rosie O’Donnell has joined the chorus of Hollywood elites calling for Joe Biden to step aside and let some other candidate rise as the Democrat Party’s standard bearer for the 2024 election for president.

O’Donnell jumped to her X account on Friday to note that she now agrees with an article written by left-wing commentator Ezra Klein, who back in February wrote a New York Times editorial in which he concluded that Joe Biden simply wasn’t the best candidate for 2024. Klein urged someone in the party to convince Biden to step aside and close out his political career as a “hero” who decided to serve only one term for the benefit of the nation.

i agree with this whole piece @ezraklein — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 20, 2024

In his very long article, Klein was profuse with praise for Biden but also noted that even back in February the polls all said that Americans felt Biden was too old to run again and that they had little confidence in his mental acuity.

Klein also said that Kamala Harris was more than qualified and prepared to take over for Biden but since she is not well liked by the voters and, in fact, she polled worse than Biden, that the Democrat Party needed to convince Biden to bail from reelection as soon as possible to give party leaders the time to present alternatives to the voters.

O’Donnell’s late support for Klein’s pontificating from months ago comes as a growing list of Hollywood elites have begun to call for Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Notably, actor George Clooney, who has until now been a huge supporter and fundraiser for Biden, was seen this month in an article in the New York Times calling for Biden to step aside.

Despite appearing at a Biden fundraiser only a month prior, Clooney insisted that Biden was just too old to run for a second term and that he will become a drag down the ballot for Democrats all across the country.

But Clooney is not the only member of the entertainment industry calling for Biden to put an end to his campaign. Others include Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, veteran studio boss Barry Diller, Lost creator Damon Lindelof, and actor Rob Reiner — one of Biden’s most loyal Hollywood supporters — who jsut this week called on the president to “step down.”

