Watch: 50 Cent Concert Displays ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Trump Meme After Attempt on His Life

Rapper 50 Cent paid tribute to Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt Saturday night — displaying a meme edit of his debut album cover with the former president’s head swapped with his own — during a concert in Boston, Massachusetts.

The stage graphic usually depicts the rapper from the cover of his Get Rich or Die Tryin record, but on Saturday, Trump’s head was superimposed onto the rapper’s body.

NEW: The stage decor for 50 Cent’s performance in Boston yesterday was EPIC. pic.twitter.com/a1Y38stkIB — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 14, 2024

The rapper also mentioned the assassination attempt on his X/Twitter account, saying, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.”

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has some personal experience with assassination attempts. In May of 2000, he was sitting in a car in Queens when a black Ford Expedition pulled up next to him and someone opened fire. He was struck by none bullets but survived.

He also posted to his Instagram account a warning, writing, “You come at the king, you best not miss,” a line from the TV series The Wire which paraphrases a sentiment derived from Niccolo Machiavelli’s famed treatise on power, The Prince.

The attempt on Trump’s life spawned hundreds of memes instantly, mostly from editing iconic photos of his defiant fist pump after a bullet went through his right ear. Some of the memes present the photo as a rap album cover with a “Parental Advisory” sticker.

“If you don’t vote for Trump you ain’t black” pic.twitter.com/ec7eJBYnyC — AB (@AB84) July 13, 2024

This election cycle, the former president has drawn the support of several high-profile rappers, including Waka Flocka Flame, Chief Keef, and Kodack Black.

