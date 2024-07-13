‘You Missed’: MAGA Memesters Immortalize Donald Trump Surviving Assassination Attempt

The attempt on Donald Trump’s life Saturday night was an unnerving and historic moment in American politics, and the former president’s supporters rose to the occasion with memes celebrating his fighting spirit and lampooning the left’s hysterical hatred.

Some of the most widely-shared images of the night were edits on the already-iconic photo of Trump defiantly raising his fist, surrounded by Secret Service agents on the stage of his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted the photo in black and white, with just a splash of color — red laser eyes on Trump — with the text “YOU MISSED” superimposed.

Another edit of the picture added an “Achievement Unlocked” graphic in the style of the Xbox 360 video game console: “Survived Assassination Attempt.”

pic.twitter.com/c2rGZ4ayxi — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 14, 2024

And a different angle of the same moment, cropped more tightly on Trump’s fist and bloodied face, added a “Parental Advisory” sticker, as though it were a rap album cover.

“If you don’t vote for Trump you ain’t black” pic.twitter.com/ec7eJBYnyC — AB (@AB84) July 13, 2024

Several memers riffed on scenes from The Matrix where the hero Neo supernaturally dodges and halts bullets.

pic.twitter.com/QVS2agsS9K — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 13, 2024

A LEGEND IS BORN!!!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5JvU5EVsK5 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 14, 2024

Of course, Team Breitbart had to get in on the action:

I had to add this song, I’m sorry! pic.twitter.com/TmRNzLbmJh — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) July 14, 2024

One theme that emerged was of Trump’s youngest son Barron becoming an agent of vengeance:

“They tried to assassinate my father… they will pay.” pic.twitter.com/zXC4EA4axa — @goth (@goth600) July 13, 2024

I WILL AVENGE YOU FATHER pic.twitter.com/JF8IXb6WSF — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) July 13, 2024

Then there’s the ol’ faithful “Hillary Clinton kills her political enemies” joke (take it easy, folks, it’s just a joke):

unconfirmed photo of suspect pic.twitter.com/6y5UxQmKHT — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 13, 2024

Still others painted presidential assassinations throughout U.S. history as the work of Democrats and the Deep State:

NOT TODAY, DEEP STATE!!!😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7wslIRO45z — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 13, 2024

Many anons took the opportunity for a few more jabs at President Joe Biden’s advanced age and frailty:

Biden was nowhere to be found. He was taking his evening nap when eveything went down.pic.twitter.com/CEtuhaF6KY — wallstreetbets (@wallstreetbets) July 14, 2024

They are not the same. pic.twitter.com/HM0pxyEINO — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 14, 2024

The embarrassing euphemisms used by CNN and the Washington Post to underplay the attack got likened to 2020’s infamous “fiery but mostly peaceful” chyron:

“The press is truly the enemy of the people” pic.twitter.com/qEuUuoNlYB — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) July 14, 2024

And finally, the geniuses at the Babylon Bee had a hat trick of banger satirical headlines:

Party That Called Trump 'Hitler' For 8 Years Shocked As Someone Tries To Assassinate Him https://t.co/9zTv1SsnMc pic.twitter.com/Wr5BNapizb — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 13, 2024

Trump Safe, Leaving Only One Dead Candidate https://t.co/jraYMmSPUX pic.twitter.com/terl88iJ1t — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 14, 2024

Trump Indicted For Inciting Assassination Attempt https://t.co/sBlGGV8QvE pic.twitter.com/bRttmRnQhN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 14, 2024

After the assassination attempt, Trump confirmed a bullet pierced his right ear while he was speaking, and several audience members were also shot — one fatally. Eyewitnesses said a man with a rifle climbed onto a roof near the event and fired at the former president before Secret Service counter-snipers killed the suspect.