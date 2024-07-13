‘You Missed’: MAGA Memesters Immortalize Donald Trump Surviving Assassination Attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Ezra Dulis

The attempt on Donald Trump’s life Saturday night was an unnerving and historic moment in American politics, and the former president’s supporters rose to the occasion with memes celebrating his fighting spirit and lampooning the left’s hysterical hatred.

Some of the most widely-shared images of the night were edits on the already-iconic photo of Trump defiantly raising his fist, surrounded by Secret Service agents on the stage of his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted the photo in black and white, with just a splash of color — red laser eyes on Trump — with the text “YOU MISSED” superimposed.

Another edit of the picture added an “Achievement Unlocked” graphic in the style of the Xbox 360 video game console: “Survived Assassination Attempt.”

And a different angle of the same moment, cropped more tightly on Trump’s fist and bloodied face, added a “Parental Advisory” sticker, as though it were a rap album cover.

Several memers riffed on scenes from The Matrix where the hero Neo supernaturally dodges and halts bullets.

Of course, Team Breitbart had to get in on the action:

One theme that emerged was of Trump’s youngest son Barron becoming an agent of vengeance:

Then there’s the ol’ faithful “Hillary Clinton kills her political enemies” joke (take it easy, folks, it’s just a joke):

Still others painted presidential assassinations throughout U.S. history as the work of Democrats and the Deep State:

Many anons took the opportunity for a few more jabs at President Joe Biden’s advanced age and frailty:

The embarrassing euphemisms used by CNN and the Washington Post to underplay the attack got likened to 2020’s infamous “fiery but mostly peaceful” chyron:

And finally, the geniuses at the Babylon Bee had a hat trick of banger satirical headlines:

After the assassination attempt, Trump confirmed a bullet pierced his right ear while he was speaking, and several audience members were also shot — one fatally. Eyewitnesses said a man with a rifle climbed onto a roof near the event and fired at the former president before Secret Service counter-snipers killed the suspect.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.