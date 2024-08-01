Michelle Obama Launches Celebrity-Studded Get Out the Vote Video Days After Backing Kamala Harris

Michelle Obama launched a celebrity-packed get out the vote video featuring NBA star Steph Curry, actress Kerry Washington, and soccer player Megan Rapinoe, among others. The video comes after the former First Lady publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

In the video posted to the Instagram account for the organization When We All Vote — launched by Obama in 2018 — the former First Lady is seen calling the celebrities, saying, “Hey, it’s Michelle. Are you voting this year?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” replies an enthusiastic Megan Rapinoe, who has been an outspoken Democrat openly attacking former President Donald Trump for years.

In another clip, Hollywood producer Shonda Rhimes, who pushes a pro-abortion agenda and has hosted a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden — before he ended his reelection campaign — responds, “Of course I am!”

“One hundred percent, yes!” exclaims singer Reyna Roberts, while Kerry Washington replies, “Obviously.”

Watch Below:

Meanwhile, San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul is heard answering, “You already know.”

“Now it’s your turn to answer the call,” Michelle Obama says to the camera. “We are just 100 days away from the general election.”

“From our local elected officials, to ballot measures on reproductive rights, the environment, and our economy,” the former First Lady continues. “Our future is on the ballot. So, are you voting this year?”

The video then segues to Rhimes, Paul, and beauty influencer Bretman Rock, respectively, echoing Obama’s question, asking the camera, “Are you voting this year?”

The video them cuts to Roberts, who says, “Join me,” and then to Curry, who echoes the call.

“Join us,” Obama adds. “By getting registered and ready to vote with When We All Vote today.”

Notably, the video comes after Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, endorsed Harris bid for the White House following Biden’s announcement that he was ending his reelection campaign.

On Friday, Michelle Obama posted a video to X depicting herself and her husband calling Harris.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you,” Michelle is heard saying to Harris on speakerphone in the video. “This is going to be historic.”

Watch Below:

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

“We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack Obama chimed in, to which Harris replied, “Oh my goodness.”

The vice president went on to say, “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you — Doug and I both — and getting out there, being on the road.”

“But most of all, I just want to tell you, the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both. It means so much.”

“And we’re going to have some fun with it too, aren’t we?” Harris added.

Meanwhile, Harris’ opponent, President Trump, survived an assassination attempt against him during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after being shot in the ear by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was laying prone with a rifle atop a roof less than 500 feet from the 45th president.

The mainstream media, including CNN, Washington Post, and Newsweek, appeared to be working overtime in their efforts to produce dubious headlines immediately after the assassination attempt, publishing articles titled, “Trump speech interrupted by Secret Service,” “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally,” “Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally,” and “Trump removed from stage after loud noises startles former president, crowd,” among others.

Big tech, meanwhile, has been caught censoring and failing to answer questions about what transpired in Butler on July 13.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.