TMZ Admits It Falsely Reported Beyoncé Primetime Performance at DNC

We were wrong. That was the message Friday from TMZ that acknowledged it falsely claimed pop icon Beyoncé would take the stage in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.

The entertainment outlet had claimed the hitmaker was set to warm up the crowd before Vice President Kamala Harris strode forward and accepted the Democratic presidential nomination inside the crowded United Center.

That never happened and critics were quick to point out the Democratic Party let the rumors run wild in an effort to boost the primetime television audience.

Now the site has retreated and apologized for falsely boosting the 32-time Grammy winner as a definite for the occasion.

“To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong,” TMZ wrote on X Thursday night.

As Breitbart News reported, musicians Jason Isbell and Mickey Guyton performed on Monday night before Patti LaBelle and Common on Tuesday.

John Legend also performed a tribute to Prince before Harris VP pick Tim Walz took the stage.

“James Taylor had been set to have the most high-profile spot on Monday, singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ as a lead-in to his friend Joe Biden’s speech, but it was cut for time when the program was running well over an hour long,” noted Variety.